Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Progressive Investment Management Corp

Progressive Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Moody’s accounts for approximately 4.1% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $14,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Stock Up 0.2 %

Moody’s stock opened at $392.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $387.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.28. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $290.98 and a twelve month high of $407.62.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCO. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

