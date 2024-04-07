Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.18

Shares of Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 202220 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Mountain Province Diamonds Stock Up 5.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.02, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.27. The stock has a market cap of C$42.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.22.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 113,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

