Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) PT Raised to $43.00 at Barclays

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.07% from the stock’s current price.

MPLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Mplx from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mplx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.43.

Get Mplx alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MPLX

Mplx Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE MPLX opened at $42.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.35. Mplx has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $42.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mplx will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mplx

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Mplx in the fourth quarter worth about $67,253,000. Addis & Hill Inc bought a new stake in Mplx in the fourth quarter worth about $529,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mplx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 111,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mplx by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 152,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.