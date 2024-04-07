M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) PT Raised to $162.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $155.00 to $162.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on M&T Bank from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.21.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $138.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.26 and its 200 day moving average is $132.07. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $148.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,182,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,182,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $230,999.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,811.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,114,624. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter worth about $833,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 8.3% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter worth about $299,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 15.2% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in M&T Bank by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 340,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,698,000 after purchasing an additional 58,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

