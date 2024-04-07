M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) PT Raised to $170.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on M&T Bank from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded M&T Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.21.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

MTB stock opened at $138.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.07. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $148.23. The firm has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.80.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.57 EPS. Analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,182,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at $923,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,182,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at $923,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 3,961 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total value of $568,799.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,114,624 over the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $833,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 8.3% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at about $299,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 15.2% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 340,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,698,000 after acquiring an additional 58,130 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

