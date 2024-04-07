Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) PT Raised to $59.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.55.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

NYSE:MUR opened at $48.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $49.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.46.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $844.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.24 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Murphy Oil

In other news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 6,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $237,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,447.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 110,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $4,442,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,035,190 shares in the company, valued at $41,811,324.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 6,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $237,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,877 shares in the company, valued at $470,447.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 156,260 shares of company stock worth $6,322,644. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 7,940.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 68.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Stories

