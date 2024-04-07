Murray International (LON:MYI) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $245.87

Murray International (LON:MYI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 245.87 ($3.09) and traded as high as GBX 248.80 ($3.12). Murray International shares last traded at GBX 248 ($3.11), with a volume of 889,375 shares changing hands.
Murray International Stock Down 0.4 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 245.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 242.60. The stock has a market cap of £1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 1,180.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Murray International Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from Murray International’s previous dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. Murray International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,714.29%.
Insider Transactions at Murray International
Murray International Company Profile
Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Murray International
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Murray International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murray International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.