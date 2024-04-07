Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.60.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NBR. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,415,000 after purchasing an additional 209,450 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,620,000. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 75.1% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 384,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,308,000 after purchasing an additional 164,816 shares during the period. Webs Creek Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,872,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 158.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,863,000 after purchasing an additional 143,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NBR opened at $89.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 2.33. Nabors Industries has a 52-week low of $71.42 and a 52-week high of $141.47.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($2.30). The company had revenue of $737.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.52 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

