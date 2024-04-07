National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Price Target Raised to $58.00

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised National Health Investors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut National Health Investors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on National Health Investors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.50.

Shares of NHI stock opened at $60.14 on Thursday. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $47.54 and a 1-year high of $62.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 10.27 and a quick ratio of 10.27. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.02%.

In related news, Director Charlotte A. Swafford acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.69 per share, with a total value of $586,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 110,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,757.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,404,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,907,000 after purchasing an additional 60,990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,220,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,215,000 after purchasing an additional 54,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,191,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,870,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,475,000 after purchasing an additional 146,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 933,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,910,000 after purchasing an additional 13,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

