Nilsine Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Nilsine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,747,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in Nucor by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Nucor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 16,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in Nucor by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.67.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $1,901,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,902 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,751.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $1,901,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,902 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,751.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total value of $3,772,655.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,351,936.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,151 shares of company stock worth $7,308,683. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $200.97 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $129.79 and a 12-month high of $202.89. The stock has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.04 and a 200-day moving average of $170.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.01%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

