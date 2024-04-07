Nilsine Partners LLC Trims Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Nilsine Partners LLC trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 66.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,757 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 9,632 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traveka Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Hardy Reed LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 12,647.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,569,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,930,104,000 after buying an additional 5,525,791 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 17,663 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,861 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $357.87 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The company has a market cap of $354.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $386.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.35.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

