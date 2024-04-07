Nuformix (LON:NFX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.18

Nuformix plc (LON:NFX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00), with a volume of 884342 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.21 ($0.00).

Nuformix Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 1.51.

About Nuformix

(Get Free Report)

Nuformix plc operates in the field of pharmaceutical development for treating fibrosis and oncology through drug repurposing in the United Kingdom. It offers NXP001, which has completed Phase 1 for use in oncology supportive care. The company is also developing NXP004, a novel form of Olaparib, which is in the IP generation phase for treating oncology; and NXP002 that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuformix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuformix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.