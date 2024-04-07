NVIDIA’s (NVDA) Positive Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna

Susquehanna reaffirmed their positive rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $1,050.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NVDA. CICC Research began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $870.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Argus raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $908.68.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $880.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $806.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $593.45. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $262.20 and a 1 year high of $974.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 22.45 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.34%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,902 shares of company stock worth $74,597,148. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

