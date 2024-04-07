Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 156,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after buying an additional 12,349 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,665,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,758,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,279.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 231,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after buying an additional 215,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OXY opened at $69.25 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.86.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Several brokerages recently commented on OXY. Raymond James dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

