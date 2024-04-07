Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Oceaneering International stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Oceaneering International has a 12-month low of $14.99 and a 12-month high of $27.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day moving average is $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 2.49.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). Oceaneering International had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $654.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oceaneering International will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 250.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oceaneering International during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

