OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

OncoCyte Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of OncoCyte stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.08. OncoCyte has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $7.20.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OncoCyte

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in OncoCyte in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in OncoCyte by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78,500 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC grew its stake in OncoCyte by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in OncoCyte by 389.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 42,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.