Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Rating Increased to Buy at CL King

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at CL King from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.00 price target on the stock. CL King’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 192.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Outset Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Shares of OM opened at $2.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $103.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Outset Medical has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $24.13.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $30.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 102.50% and a negative net margin of 132.54%. Research analysts forecast that Outset Medical will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Outset Medical

In other news, SVP Marc Nash sold 678 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.00, for a total value of $290,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 243,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,554,593. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Marc Nash sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.00, for a total value of $290,862.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,554,593. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 8,126 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $34,860.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,596,783.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,368 shares of company stock worth $653,545. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 240.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 1,317.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Outset Medical by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development of a hemodialysis system for hemodialysis in the United States. The company offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings; and manufactures, supports, and distributes for Tablo console, Tablo cartridge, and other consumables.

