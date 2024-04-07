Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Raised to $169.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $150.00 to $169.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Owens Corning from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Owens Corning from $164.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.14.

OC stock opened at $172.66 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $92.31 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.47.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.39. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $108,840.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,148,277.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $609,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,307,878. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $108,840.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,148,277.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,672 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,799. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,343,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 156.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,932,000 after purchasing an additional 906,782 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 6,116.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 832,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,415,000 after purchasing an additional 819,201 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 878.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 623,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 559,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1,602.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 475,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,868,000 after purchasing an additional 447,606 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

