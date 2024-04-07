Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $39,000 in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 610 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alarm.com by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Alarm.com by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Alarm.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alarm.com by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Alarm.com by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $69.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.94. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.92 and a 12-month high of $77.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $226.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.93 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Alarm.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alarm.com

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,083 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $533,633.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,825,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 50,000 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $3,690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,289,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,153,513.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,083 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $533,633.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,825,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,532 shares of company stock valued at $8,116,333 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

