Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.62

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.62 and traded as high as $5.98. Pacific Basin Shipping shares last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 36,471 shares trading hands.

Pacific Basin Shipping Stock Up 7.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average of $5.78.

Pacific Basin Shipping Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a $0.1048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th.

About Pacific Basin Shipping

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company offers its shipping services that mainly carry major and minor bulks, including grains, ores, logs/forest products, bauxite, sugar, concentrates, cement and clinkers, coal/coke, fertilizers, alumina, steel, pet-coke, salt, sand and gypsum, and scrap.

