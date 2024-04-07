Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Gouws Capital LLC

Gouws Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,880,777,000 after buying an additional 161,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,048,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,256,164,000 after acquiring an additional 151,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,631,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,819,000 after purchasing an additional 23,232 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,186,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,772,000 after purchasing an additional 11,536 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,214,000 after purchasing an additional 55,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total transaction of $1,825,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,454 shares in the company, valued at $8,478,319.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total transaction of $2,507,681.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 187,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,975,365.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total transaction of $1,825,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,478,319.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,041 shares of company stock valued at $6,799,177. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 0.0 %

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $187.67 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $122.20 and a 12-month high of $190.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.35.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.30. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.50.

Get Our Latest Report on PKG

Packaging Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.