Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Par Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Shares of PARR opened at $39.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Par Pacific has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $40.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.75 and a 200 day moving average of $35.34.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). Par Pacific had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Par Pacific will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In other Par Pacific news, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $175,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,650.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $224,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at $607,338. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $175,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,176 shares in the company, valued at $492,650.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 459.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,258,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,253,000 after buying an additional 1,033,480 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $26,128,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 34.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,787,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,297,000 after buying an additional 710,461 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 14.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,080,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,956,000 after buying an additional 508,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,545,000 after buying an additional 488,246 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

