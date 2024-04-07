Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) PT Raised to $47.00 at Piper Sandler

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.02% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

NYSE:PARR opened at $39.49 on Friday. Par Pacific has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $40.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.95.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03). Par Pacific had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $224,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at $607,338. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $224,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at $607,338. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $175,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,650.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 14.2% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,243,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,676,000 after buying an additional 154,571 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 6.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,127,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,016,000 after buying an additional 69,475 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 5,017.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 38,683 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $881,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 258,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 28,023 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

