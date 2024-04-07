Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Stephens in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 73.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Thursday.

Paragon 28 Stock Performance

FNA opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $860.71 million, a PE ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.36. Paragon 28 has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $19.72.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. Research analysts expect that Paragon 28 will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Paragon 28

In other news, insider Albert Dacosta acquired 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $255,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,339,110 shares in the company, valued at $48,692,683.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paragon 28

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Paragon 28 by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Paragon 28 by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Paragon 28 in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

