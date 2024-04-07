Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.58.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $17.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.94. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.39. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $657.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.16 million. Analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 217.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.