Park Place Capital Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 0.7 %

SWKS stock opened at $105.48 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $115.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.23%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

