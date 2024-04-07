Park Place Capital Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 53.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at $47,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.92.

Global Payments Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE GPN opened at $125.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.83. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.12 and a twelve month high of $141.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

