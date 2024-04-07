Park Place Capital Corp Grows Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 189.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 501.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 306.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TSN opened at $59.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of -23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.38 and a 200 day moving average of $51.91. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $63.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -79.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TSN. Bank of America upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.20.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

