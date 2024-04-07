Park Place Capital Corp Has $112,000 Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 7.4% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 5,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.9% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 756 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DECK shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $859.00 to $983.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $895.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,110.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $878.87.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total value of $264,212.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,311.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,449 shares of company stock worth $34,172,388. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of DECK opened at $879.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $882.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $714.84. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $424.36 and a one year high of $956.17.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

