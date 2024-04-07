Park Place Capital Corp Has $73,000 Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,396,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $663,080,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after buying an additional 206,636 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,916,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,335,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EPAM Systems news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total value of $1,047,697.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $2,416,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total value of $1,047,697.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,117 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EPAM

EPAM Systems Price Performance

EPAM Systems stock opened at $264.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.99 and a 52 week high of $317.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $291.35 and a 200-day moving average of $273.51.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.24. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.