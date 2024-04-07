Park Place Capital Corp Has $95,000 Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Park Place Capital Corp lowered its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $621,349,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 558.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,302 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 395.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,204 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 416.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,070,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.88.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $36.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

About CSX



CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

