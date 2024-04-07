Park Place Capital Corp Sells 762 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,346,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,323 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,726,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,490,000 after purchasing an additional 208,948 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Corteva by 2.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,505,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,796,000 after purchasing an additional 327,321 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Corteva by 29.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,095,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Corteva by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,452,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,644,000 after purchasing an additional 746,972 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $56.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.74, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $63.37.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTVA has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Corteva from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

