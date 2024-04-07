Park Place Capital Corp Sells 922 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

JCI opened at $65.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.72. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The stock has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

