Park Place Capital Corp Trims Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in GATX were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GATX during the third quarter worth $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in GATX during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in GATX during the third quarter worth $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in GATX during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in GATX during the third quarter worth $44,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GATX opened at $132.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. GATX Co. has a one year low of $97.21 and a one year high of $135.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.70 and its 200-day moving average is $118.09.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $368.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.32 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.45%.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Lyons sold 19,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $2,426,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,620,047. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $2,295,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,614.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Lyons sold 19,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $2,426,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,620,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,694 shares of company stock valued at $5,040,656 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GATX. TD Cowen increased their target price on GATX from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on GATX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on GATX from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

