Park Place Capital Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 720,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,209,000 after acquiring an additional 19,931 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 299,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,314,000 after acquiring an additional 16,101 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,735,240,000 after acquiring an additional 971,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 753.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 17,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLR stock opened at $142.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.33 and a twelve month high of $154.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 164.31%.

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

