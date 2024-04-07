Paul Magrath Sells 6,178 Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF) Stock

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Paul Magrath sold 6,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total transaction of C$18,286.88.

Bitfarms Stock Performance

BITF stock opened at C$2.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$945.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.78. Bitfarms Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, ATB Capital set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Bitfarms and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

