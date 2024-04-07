Peter Megaw Sells 76,291 Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Stock

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 76,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.39, for a total transaction of C$1,250,172.99.

MAG Silver Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at C$16.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a current ratio of 15.04. The company has a market cap of C$1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. MAG Silver Corp. has a one year low of C$11.15 and a one year high of C$19.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$19.69.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

