Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,547 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE PFE opened at $26.66 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $42.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.96 billion, a PE ratio of 74.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

