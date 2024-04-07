Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 87.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $2,270,756.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,521,174.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,270,756.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,521,174.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $866,310.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 500,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,762,886.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 184,471 shares of company stock valued at $6,531,381. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PINS. Wedbush raised their price objective on Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Pinterest from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.97.

Pinterest Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $34.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.96 and a 200-day moving average of $33.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -571.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $41.60.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $981.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.62 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

