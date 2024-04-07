Piper Sandler Increases HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target to $70.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $67.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DINO. Mizuho increased their price target on HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.45.

NYSE DINO opened at $63.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.28. HF Sinclair has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $402,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,866.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $74,114.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,490.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $402,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,866.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DINO. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 35.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 40,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in HF Sinclair by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,214,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

