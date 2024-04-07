Piper Sandler Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $71.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior target price of $50.00.

PLAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.21.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Price Performance

Insider Activity at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $64.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.80. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 2.08.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $361,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,619. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $341,160.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,611.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $361,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,619. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,527 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,258 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 331.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,635,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $134,766,000 after buying an additional 2,792,780 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,730,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,510,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,464,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,918,000 after buying an additional 857,208 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

