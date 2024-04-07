Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $3.25. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential downside of 36.31% from the stock’s current price.
PLUG has been the topic of several other research reports. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.05.
Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.21 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 153.57%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,987,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $242,943,000 after acquiring an additional 283,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,381,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $613,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,756 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,285,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,378,912 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,800,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,121,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $167,498,000 after buying an additional 718,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.
Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.
