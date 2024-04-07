Presidio Property Trust, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:SQFTP)

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Presidio Property Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Presidio Property Trust stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. Presidio Property Trust has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.64.

Get Presidio Property Trust alerts:

About Presidio Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California.

Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.