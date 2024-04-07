Presidio Property Trust, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:SQFTP)

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
Presidio Property Trust Trading Down 0.6 %
Presidio Property Trust stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. Presidio Property Trust has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.64.
