Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 14,414 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 120.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,414 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.5% during the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $171.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.85 and its 200-day moving average is $156.43. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $176.20.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

