Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RMD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 15.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 14.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the first quarter worth $694,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $188.76 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $132.24 and a one year high of $243.52. The company has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.70.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. ResMed had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.74%.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total value of $1,997,387.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,751,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,216 shares of company stock worth $2,046,617. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on ResMed from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.20.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

