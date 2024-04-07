Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,074 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $5,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 2.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 11.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 2.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 10.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $268.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.25 and a 1 year high of $311.28. The company has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a PE ratio of 52.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $284.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.95.

Insider Activity

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.33, for a total value of $17,929,934.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,049,173.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.33, for a total transaction of $17,929,934.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,049,173.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $17,430,890.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,981,194.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 446,383 shares of company stock valued at $122,469,283. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Workday from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.61.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

