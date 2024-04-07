Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,170 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $331.85 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $220.22 and a 52-week high of $348.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $326.75 and a 200-day moving average of $293.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,014.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.39.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

