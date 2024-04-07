Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 14,413 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,413 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $501,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 388,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,953,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Corporation lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 311,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after buying an additional 12,235 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 252,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after buying an additional 35,622 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $126,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $49.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.53. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $50.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

