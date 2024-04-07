Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $105.48 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $115.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.37.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.