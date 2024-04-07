Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,616 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604,309 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,272,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,645,000 after buying an additional 503,970 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,272,000 after buying an additional 319,294 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,736,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,444,000 after buying an additional 911,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,458,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,798,000 after buying an additional 266,516 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $79.01 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $80.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.51. The company has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

